Top News - US Photos
Updated: June 13, 2020 at 3:15 PM
Trump addresses class of 2020 at West Point
President Donald Trump gives a graduation speech at the West Point graduation ceremony at Plain Parade Field in New York on June 13, 2020.
Cadets celebrate
after commencement
at the West Point graduation ceremony held at the Plain Parade Field at the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, N.Y., on Saturday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
President Donald Trump speaks at the graduation ceremony. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Military helicopters perform a flyover while cadets throw their hats in the air after commencement. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
It was the first time President Donald Trump addressed a West Point graduation ceremony. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
To keep in line with coronavirus mitigation efforts, no family or friends were allowed to attend the ceremony. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Cadets arrive for commencement wearing protective face masks. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Cadets were seated about 6 feet apart to limit the spread of COVID-19. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
