Toy Fair New York (33 images)

The 117th American International Toy Fair New York, which bills itself as the largest international toy trade show in the Western Hemisphere, takes place from Feb. 22 through Feb. 25 at the Jacob Javits Center. The show includes mainstays and new creations. The show brings together more than 1,000 exhibiting manufacturers, distributors, importers and sales agents from around the globe to showcase their toy and entertainment products.