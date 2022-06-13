Top News
Top News - US Photos
Updated: June 13, 2022 at 4:09 PM
Thousands demonstrate in March For Our Lives rallies urging gun control
(14 images)
Tens of thousands of demonstrators turned out in cities across the United States on June 11, 2022, for the
March For Our Lives rallies
urging gun control in the wake of recent mass shootings.
A demonstrator holds an "ENOUGH" flag on the National Mall during a March For Our Lives demonstration against gun violence in Washington, D.C., on Saturday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Parkland survivor X Gonzalez speaks at the Washington rally. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
A demonstrator holds a "Am I Next?" sign. After recent mass shootings in Buffalo, N.Y., and Uvalde, Texas, activists continue to call on Congress to negotiate legislation on gun violence and gun safety. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
A young boy holds onto his mom. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
