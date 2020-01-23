Thousands attend annual March for Life abortion protest(8 images)
The 47th annual March for Life anti-abortion rally took place on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. on January 24, 2020. President Donald Trump became the first president to attend the yearly event, telling the crowd, "Unborn children have never had a stronger defender in the White House."
Thousands participate in {link:the March for Life: "https://www.upi.com/Top_News/US/2020/01/24/Trump-says-every-life-worth-protecting-at-March-for-Life-rally/8371579879857/} protest on the National Mall on Friday. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI