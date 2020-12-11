Sections
Log in
Top News
U.S. News
World News
Featured
Voices
Odd News
Entertainment
Movies
Music
TV
Sports
Soccer
NFL
NBA
MLB
Photos
News
Entertainment
Sports
Features
More
...
Defense
Featured
Science
Health
Archive
Almanac
About
Feedback
Privacy Policy
About
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Search
Slideshow
Thumbnails
View all
Top News - US Photos
Updated: Dec. 12, 2020 at 3:34 PM
Thousands 'March for Trump' in Washington, D.C.
(10 images)
Supporters of President Donald Trump gathered at Freedom Plaza in Washington, D.C., on December 12, 2020, and marched to the Supreme Court in opposition to President-elect Joe Biden's election win.
(
0
)
Slide show
Thumbnails
View all
Pro-Trump supporters
rally
at the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., on Saturday Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Trump supporters, one wearing a President Donald Trump mask, rally under a giant American flag on Pennsylvania Ave. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
The supporters backed Trump's baseless allegations of widespread election fraud. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Alex Jones (C), Infowars radio host, attends the Trump rally. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Former national security adviser Michael Flynn speaks at the pro-Trump rally in front of the Supreme Court. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
The rally comes one day after the Supreme Court
dismissed
Texas' attempts to reverse the election. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
The Trump supporters met at Freedom Plaza and marched to the Supreme Court. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Most Popular
Code-breakers said they solved 'Zodiac Killer' cipher
Lil Wayne pleads guilty to federal gun charge in Florida
'Cheer' star Jerry Harris faces new charges in indictment
Iran executes journalist by hanging
Trump allies protest Biden win in D.C.
Latest News
AstraZeneca to buy Boston pharmaceutical firm Alexion for $39B
Israel establishes diplomatic relations with Bhutan
Pfizer vaccine being packaged for distribution, officials say
Manhunt launched for 2 Tennessee prison escapees
Trump allies protest Biden win in D.C.
Back to Article
/