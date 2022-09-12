Watch Live
Updated: Sept. 14, 2022 at 9:43 AM

This week in Washington(10 images)

President Joe Biden and fellow Democrats celebrate the Inflation Reduction Act and Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute leadership conference and meets with reproductive rights leaders, are among the highlights this week in Washington.

President Joe Biden hosts an event celebrating the passage of H.R. 5376, the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, on Tuesday. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
Biden walks out with Vice President Kamala Harris (L) and Lovette Jacobs, 5th year International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 103 electrical apprentice. The Inflation Reduction Act pours billions of dollars into climate projects. It also limits out-of-pocket drug costs for seniors on Medicare and sets a minimum 15% corporate tax rate for large companies. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
Harris speaks in front of the White House. Photo by Sam Corum/UPI
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer D-NY, speaks at the event. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
