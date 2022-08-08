President Joe Biden signs the CHIPS and Science Act into law and Vice President Kamala Harris meets with university and college presidents on access to reproductive healthcare, among the highlights of the week in Washington for August 8, 2022.
Vice President Kamala Harris (L) and Sweden's ambassador to the United States, Karin Ulrika Olofsdotter (R), look on as President Joe Biden signs ratification documents approving Finland and Sweden's NATO membership at the White House on Tuesday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Biden delivers remarks prior to signing the law, which is intended to lower the cost of everyday goods, strengthen American manufacturing and innovation, and create good-paying jobs. Photo by Ron Sachs/UPI