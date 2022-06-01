Top News
Top News - US Photos
Updated: June 1, 2022 at 10:09 AM
This week in Washington
(5 images)
Korean Pop band BTS visits the White House and President Joe Biden meets with Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern among the highlights from the week in Washington.
Korean Pop band BTS joins White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre during her daily press briefing in the James S. Brady Briefing Room on Tuesday. Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Fans of BTS stand outside The White House as they
met with President Joe Biden
in the Oval Office to discuss Anti-Asian discrimination and Asian inclusion and representation. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Chairman of the Federal Reserve Jerome Powell (L-R) meets President Joe Biden and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in the Oval Office.
Ahead of this meeting
Biden spoke on the Federal Reserve's plan to tackle inflation. Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
President Biden (R) meets with Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern. They
discussed topics
such as trade, climate and China. Pool Photo by Doug Mills/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
