Updated: May 25, 2022 at 8:48 AM

This week in Washington(7 images)

President Joe Biden addresses the nation after a mass shooting at a school in Uvalde, Texas, among the highlights from Washington for the week of May 23, 2022.

President Joe Biden speaks to the nation about the mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on Tuesday evening. Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/UPI
Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks about the mass shooting in Texas at the Asian Pacific American Institute for Congressional Studies Awards gala. Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI
Harris (R) swears in Alina Romanowski (L), with her husband, William Matzelevich, as the U.S. ambassador to Iraq at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building​. Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI
Harris (R) swears in Deborah Lipstadt (L), with her sister Helene Mendelsohn holding their mother's Talmud and Book of Psalms, to serve as a special envoy to combat anti-Semitism. Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI
