Top News - US Photos
Updated: May 10, 2022 at 2:34 PM

This week in Washington(8 images)

President Joe Biden meets with the Prime Minister of Italy, the swearing-in of N. Nickolas Perry and the signing of the Ukraine Lend-Lease Act among the highlights for the week in Washington.

President Joe Biden (R) meets with Prime Minister Mario Draghi of Italy in the Oval Office on Tuesday. Pool photo by Doug Mills/UPI
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testifies during the Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee hearing titled "The Financial Stability Oversight Council Annual Report to Congress," at Capitol Hill. Pool photo by Elizabeth Frantz/UPI
Chairman Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, (L) and ranking member Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., talk before the hearing. Pool photo by Tom Williams/UPI
Vice President Kamala Harris participates in the swearing-in of N. Nickolas Perry to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the US to Jamaica, in the Vice President's Ceremonial Office in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on Tuesday. United States Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y., L) and a family member look on during the event. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI
