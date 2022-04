Chair of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Rep. Raul Ruiz, D-Calif., (C) is joined by (from left) Rep. Darren Soto, D-Fla., Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., Rep. Tony Cardenas, D-Calif., Rep. Adriano Espaillat, D-N.Y., Rep. Congresswoman Nanette Diaz Barragan, D-Calif., and Vice-Chair of Policy Representative Teresa Leger Fernandez, speaks outside the West Wing of the White House after a meeting with President Joe Biden on Monda. Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI