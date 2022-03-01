President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris participate in a Black History Month event at the White House. And the Capitol police reinstall security fencing ahead of Biden's State of the Union address, among the highlights of this week in Washington.
President Joe Biden embraces Cateo Hilton, a high schooler who mentors younger students in Washington, during a celebration of Black History Month at the White House on Monday. Hilton introduced the president at the event. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI
Vice President Kamala Harris, the first Black woman elected to the office, speaks at the event, calling for the swift confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court. Jackson would be the first Black woman on the court. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI