House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., holds a press briefing on a recent trip where she led a Congressional delegation abroad, President Joe Biden discusses the situation in Ukraine and The Missouri Society of the Sons of the American Revolution stands after posting colors near the statue of President George Washington among the highlights for this week in Washington.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., holds a press briefing on Capitol Hill to discuss her recent trip where she led a Congressional delegation to Israel, Germany and the United Kingdom on Wednesday. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI
White House Press Secretary Jan Psaki (L) looks on as Deputy National Security Advisor for International Economics and Deputy Director of the National Economic Council Daleep Singh speaks during a news conference at the White House on Tuesday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
President Joe Biden speaks during a virtual event discussing securing critical mineral supply chains, powering clean energy manufacturing, and creating good-paying jobs at the White House. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Biden announces new sanctions against Russia during a briefing in the East Room. The sanctions come a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into two regions of Ukraine. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI