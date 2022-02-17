President Joe Biden speaks to the media about Russia's buildup on the Ukrainian border, Vice President Kamala Harris swears in Reta Jo Lewis as the U.S. ambassador to the Import-Export Bank and Valentine's Day at the White House are among the highlights of this week in Washington.
President Joe Biden speaks to the media about Russia's buildup on the Ukrainian border as he departs the White House for Cleveland on Thursday. Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/UPI
Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-Okla., rides the Senate subway to vote on the confirmation of David Honey to be deputy under secretary of defense and Celeste Wallander to be assistant secretary of defense on Wednesday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI