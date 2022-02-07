Trending
Updated: Feb. 8, 2022 at 4:11 PM

This week in Washington(8 images)

President Joe Biden meets with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the White House, Rep. Andy Levin, D-Mich., introduces a gun safety law, and Lt. Gen. Michael E. Kurilla has a confirmation hearing to lead CENTCOM, among the highlights of this week in Washington.

Rep. Andy Levin, D-Mich., speaks about a gun safely bill aimed at protecting children on Tuesday on Capitol Hill. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI
President Joe Biden speaks about work to rebuild manufacturing in America from the South Court Auditorium of the White House on Tuesday. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks via video on the child tax credit. The White House is encouraging families to file their tax returns as soon as possible so they can get the second half of their child tax credit payments. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI
Lt. Gen. Michael E. Kurilla speaks during a Senate committee hearing on his confirmation as commander of the U.S. Central Command. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI
