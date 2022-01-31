Trending
Advertisement
Top News - US Photos
Updated: Feb. 1, 2022 at 3:59 PM

This week in Washington(8 images)

A press conference is held after the weekly Senate Republican luncheon, President Joe Biden meets with Sheikh Tamin bin Hamad Al-Thani of Qatar, senators hold confirmation hearings for key posts and Biden addresses the National Governors Association among the highlights of the week in Washington.

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, holds a photo of an empty warehouse in Iowa during a press conference after the weekly Senate Republican luncheon at the US Capitol on Tuesday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
License photo | Permalink
Shalanda D. Young (L) of Louisiana and Nani Coloretti of California swear in during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing nominating Young as director and Coloretti as deputy director of the Office of Management and Budget at the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
License photo | Permalink
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki talks to reporters during the daily press briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House on Monday. Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI
License photo | Permalink
President Joe Biden holds a meeting with Sheikh Tamin bin Hamad Al-Thani, the amir of Qatar, in the Oval Office of the White House on Monday. Biden hosted Tamin to address fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. Pool Photo by Tom Brenner/UPI
License photo | Permalink
Advertisement