A press conference is held after the weekly Senate Republican luncheon, President Joe Biden meets with Sheikh Tamin bin Hamad Al-Thani of Qatar, senators hold confirmation hearings for key posts and Biden addresses the National Governors Association among the highlights of the week in Washington.
Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, holds a photo of an empty warehouse in Iowa during a press conference after the weekly Senate Republican luncheon at the US Capitol on Tuesday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Shalanda D. Young (L) of Louisiana and Nani Coloretti of California swear in during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing nominating Young as director and Coloretti as deputy director of the Office of Management and Budget at the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
President Joe Biden holds a meeting with Sheikh Tamin bin Hamad Al-Thani, the amir of Qatar, in the Oval Office of the White House on Monday. Biden hosted Tamin to address fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. Pool Photo by Tom Brenner/UPI