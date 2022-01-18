Trending
Advertisement
Top News - US Photos
Updated: Jan. 20, 2022 at 11:06 AM

This week in Washington(17 images)

The Martin Luther King Jr. holiday is observed; President Joe Biden marks his first year in office; members of the Congressional Black Caucus urge support of the voting rights bill; and Vice President Kamala Harris swears in Mark Brzezinski as ambassador to Poland among the highlights of the week of January 17, 2022, in Washington, D.C.

President Joe Biden holds a formal press conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI
License photo | Permalink
The news conference was the 10th of Biden's presidency, fewer than his predecessors. Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI
License photo | Permalink
Biden said at the news conference he expects Russia to invade Ukraine, while reiterating his stance that Moscow will face a "severe cost" if it does. Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI
License photo | Permalink
Rep. Terri Sewell, D-Ala., and other members of the Congressional Black Caucus speak during a press conference outside the Senate to show their support for the "Freedom To Vote: John R. Lewis Act." Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
License photo | Permalink
Advertisement