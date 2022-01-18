The Martin Luther King Jr. holiday is observed; President Joe Biden marks his first year in office; members of the Congressional Black Caucus urge support of the voting rights bill; and Vice President Kamala Harris swears in Mark Brzezinski as ambassador to Poland among the highlights of the week of January 17, 2022, in Washington, D.C.
President Joe Biden holds a formal press conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI
Rep. Terri Sewell, D-Ala., and other members of the Congressional Black Caucus speak during a press conference outside the Senate to show their support for the "Freedom To Vote: John R. Lewis Act." Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI