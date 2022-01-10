Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testifies before a Senate committee to discuss the federal response to the coronavirus pandemic and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell sits for a confirmation hearing among the highlights of this week in Washington.
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci testifies in a Senate committee hearing on the federal response to COVID-19 and new emerging variants on Capitol Hill on Tuesday. Pool Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI