Updated: Jan. 11, 2022 at 11:55 AM

This week in Washington(7 images)

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testifies before a Senate committee to discuss the federal response to the coronavirus pandemic and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell sits for a confirmation hearing among the highlights of this week in Washington.

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci testifies in a Senate committee hearing on the federal response to COVID-19 and new emerging variants on Capitol Hill on Tuesday. Pool Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI
Dr. Rochelle Walensky (L), head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, testifies next to Fauci. Pool Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI
Acting commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration Dr. Janet Woodcock testifies before the committee. Pool Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI
Fauci addressed the nationwide record totals of COVID-19 due to the Omicron variant. Pool Photo by Greg Nash/UPI
