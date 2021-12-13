Trending
Updated: Dec. 14, 2021 at 10:40 AM

This week in Washington

Vice President Kamala Harris meets with CEOs and President Joe Biden meets with cabinet members to sign an executive order and discuss the tornado that hit southeastern states among the highlights of the week from Washington, D.C., for December 13, 2021.

Vice President Kamala Harris participates in a meeting with CEOs to discuss private sector investment in Central America, in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex on Monday. Photo by Michael Reynolds/UPI
President Joe Biden, with Cabinet members, signs an executive order to simplify the delivery of government services during a ceremony in the Oval Office of the White House. Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI
Biden delivers remarks prior to signing an executive order to streamline government services. Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI
Biden (R) responds to a question from the news media in the Oval Office following a briefing from Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell, and Homeland Security Advisor Liz Sherwood-Randall on the federal response to the tornadoes and extreme weather that impacted multiple states Friday night. Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI
