Updated: Nov. 24, 2021 at 2:31 PM

This week in Washington(8 images)

President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and first lady Jill Biden serve food in a service project for Thanksgiving; Biden announces purchase of 50 million barrels of oil to offset inflation and Vice President Kamala Harris speaks about COVID-19 equity, among the highlights of the week in Washington, D.C.

From left to right, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden participate in a service project for Thanksgiving at DC Central Kitchen on Tuesday. The Bidens will spend the Thanksgiving holiday in Nantucket, Mass. Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI
First lady Jill Biden (R) talks with an employee while participating in a service project. Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI
Biden speaks on the economy in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI
Biden speaks about the U.S. releasing 50 million barrels of crude oil in strategic reserves in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI
