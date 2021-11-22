President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and first lady Jill Biden serve food in a service project for Thanksgiving; Biden announces purchase of 50 million barrels of oil to offset inflation and Vice President Kamala Harris speaks about COVID-19 equity, among the highlights of the week in Washington, D.C.
From left to right, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden participate in a service project for Thanksgiving at DC Central Kitchen on Tuesday. The Bidens will spend the Thanksgiving holiday in Nantucket, Mass. Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI