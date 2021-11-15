President Joe Biden signs the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and delivers remarks at the virtual Tribal Nations Summit; and former White House adviser Steve Bannon is indicted for contempt of Congress, among the highlights of this week in Washington, D.C.
President Joe Biden (L) hugs Vice President Kamala Harris before H.R. 3684, the $1.2 trillion bipartisan "Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act", is signed into law on the South Lawn of the White House on Monday. Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI
Steve Bannon (L), who served as an adviser to former President Donald Trump, listens as his lawyers make remarks to the media, as protesters hold up signs, after departing the courthouse, where Bannon faced an indictment for contempt of Congress for refusing to appear before the commission investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI