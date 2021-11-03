Trending
This week in Washington(19 images)

Jon Stewart calls for Congress to support veterans; Dr. Anthony Fauci testifies about the state of the pandemic in a Senate hearing; President Joe Biden gives a vaccine mandate update; Republicans and Democrats discuss election day outcomes and the Supreme Court hears challenges to Texas' abortion law, all among the highlights from Washington, D.C., for the week of November 1, 2021.

Jon Stewart speaks during a press conference at the U.S. Caipitol on Thursday calls on Congress to pass legislation establishing services for veterans who suffering from illnesses caused by toxic exposures. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., Stewart and founder of the FeelGood Foundation, John Feal, speak at the press conference. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., looks on during a press conference at the U.S. Capitol on the COVID-19 pandemic's effect on the global supply chain. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI.
Communications Committee Chair Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden, D-Ore., speak at the supply chain press conference. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
