Jon Stewart calls for Congress to support veterans; Dr. Anthony Fauci testifies about the state of the pandemic in a Senate hearing; President Joe Biden gives a vaccine mandate update; Republicans and Democrats discuss election day outcomes and the Supreme Court hears challenges to Texas' abortion law, all among the highlights from Washington, D.C., for the week of November 1, 2021.
Jon Stewart speaks during a press conference at the U.S. Caipitol on Thursday calls on Congress to pass legislation establishing services for veterans who suffering from illnesses caused by toxic exposures. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI