Updated: Oct. 26, 2021 at 11:59 AM

This week in Washington(8 images)

President Joe Biden joins a meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations remotely, pledging millions to help the 10-nation bloc deal with COVID-19, climate change, economic issues and education among the highlights of the week of October 25, 2021 in Washington, D.C.

President Joe Biden delivers remarks during a virtual U.S.-Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit in the South Court Auditorium of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building near the White House on Tuesday. Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI
Biden announced a a $100 million initiative to support the bloc of 10 Asian nations in the face of growing Chinese influence. Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI
"Our continued cooperation is growing only more important ... as we strive together to reach the challenges that shape the 21st century," Biden said. Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki talks to reporters during the daily press briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House on Tuesday. Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI
