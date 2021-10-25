President Joe Biden joins a meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations remotely, pledging millions to help the 10-nation bloc deal with COVID-19, climate change, economic issues and education among the highlights of the week of October 25, 2021 in Washington, D.C.
President Joe Biden delivers remarks during a virtual U.S.-Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit in the South Court Auditorium of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building near the White House on Tuesday. Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI