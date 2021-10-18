The U.S. Senate Committee on Finance meets for Chris Magnus' confirmation hearing to lead the department of Customs and Border Protection; and President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden honor the Teachers of the Year at the White House, among the highlights of this week in Washington.
Chris Magnus, police chief in Tucson, Ariz., appears before the Senate finance committee considering his nomination to be commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection on Capitol Hill on Tuesday. Photo by Rod Lamkey/UPI
President Joe Biden speaks with reporters during the Council of Chief State School Officers' 2020 and 2021 State and National Teachers of the Year event on the South Lawn of the White House on Monday. About 100 teachers were honored for their excellence in teaching and commitment to students' learning. Photo by Al Drago/UPI