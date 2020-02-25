Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar testifies to Congress about the budget and efforts to contain the coronavirus; and climate activists protest a pipeline outside the U.S. Supreme Court, among the highlights of the week of February 24, 2020 in Washington, D.C.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo holds a news conference at the U.S. State Department on Tuesday. Pompeo said the United States will begin to withdraw troops from Afghanistan if violence continues to diminish. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
The court is hearing oral arguments in U.S. Forest Service v. Cowpasture River Assn. and Atlantic Coast Pipeline LLC v Cowpasture River Assn, which are attempting to stop the $7.5 billion pipeline that crosses the Appalachian Trail. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI