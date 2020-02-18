Roger Stone, a former campaign adviser to President Donald Trump, is sentenced to prison and Trump issues a host of pardons, including a former owner of the San Francisco 49ers, among the highlights the week of February 17, 2020 in Washington, D.C.
Roger Stone, former campaign adviser to President Donald Trump, leaves the E. Barrett Prettyman Courthouse after his sentencing for lying to Congress and witness tampering on Thursday. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI
Former NFL player Jerry Rice, speaks alongside fellow supporters after Trump pardoned ex-San Francisco 49ers owner Edward DeBartolo Jr., at the White House on Tuesday. Rice was a wide receiver on the 49ers during DeBartolo's ownership. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI