Top News - US Photos
Updated: Feb. 11, 2020 at 12:22 PM
This week in Washington
(9 images)
President Donald Trump releases his budget and hosts the National Governor's Association among the highlights for the week of February 10, 2020 in Washington, D.C.
Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton, D-D.C., speaks at a press conference on legislation to make
Washington, D.C. the 51st state
, on Capitol Hill on Tuesday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
A poll released last summer found that
64 percent of Americans
do not think the nationâ€™s capital should attain statehood. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser attends a House Oversight Committee markup on legislation to make D.C. the 51st state. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies before the House Financial Service Committee on the monetary policy and the state of the economy on Capitol Hill on Tuesday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
President Donald Trump departs the White House for a rally in New Hampshire on Monday, a day before the state's primary vote. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
Trump speaks to a group of governors during the National Governor's Association meetings at the White House on Monday. Pool Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI
Trump speaks to a group of governors. Pool Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI
