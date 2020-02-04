President Donald Trump is acquitted in an impeachment trial in the Senate; House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rips up Trump's State of the Union speech; and Venezuelan leader Juan Guaido visits, among the highlights from Washington, D.C. for the week of February 3, 2020.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks after the Senate acquitted Trump on two impeachment charges on Wednesday. The vote was almost along party lines with Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, the only Republican voting to convict Trump. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
Trump (L) pauses with Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido while walking down the colonnade at the White House on Wednesday. The United States supports Guaido, as leader of the National Assembly. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
White House senior counselor Kellyanne Conway criticized House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday for ripping up her copy of Trump's State of the Union speech: "America saw an incorrigible child ripping up the State of the Union." Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
Pelosi (R) tears up her copy of the speech as Trump finishes his address to a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday. Vice President Mike Pence applauds at left. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI