The Trump administration filed an emergency appeal to the Supreme Court for immigration requirements and Congress grapples with the impeachment of President Donald Trump, among the highlights of the week of January 13, 2020, in Washington, D.C.
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks during a press conference marking the 10-year anniversary of the Citizens United campaign finance decision on Tuesday. It was announced earlier that House Democrats plan to vote Wednesday to send two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate and to appoint managers for his trial. Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI