Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visits the White House as tensions mount with Iran and congressional leaders try to work out the rules for the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump the week of January 6, 2020, in Washington, D.C.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill on Tuesday. He said the Senate should hear from witnesses before hearing arguments on the impeachment of Trump. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and other Republican leaders speak to the media on Tuesday. McConnell said he has the votes to proceed with Trump's impeachment trial without first making a decision on whether to call witnesses sought by Democrats. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI