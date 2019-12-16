Sections
Top News - US Photos
Updated: Dec. 17, 2019 at 1:49 PM
This week in Washington
(8 images)
Impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump continued on Capitol Hill the week of December 16, 2019, in Washington, D.C.
Fog settles in over the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
Kellyanne Conway, senior adviser to President Donald Trump speaks to media at the White House on Tuesday. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI
House rules committee Chairman Jim McGovern, D-Mass., speaks during a session
to set up rules
before an impeachment vote in the full House. Photo by Andrew Harnik/UPI
Committee ranking member Rep. Tom Cole, R-Okla., gets ready for Tuesday's rules meeting. Photo by Andrew Harnik/UPI
Rep. Jamie Raskin (L), D-Md., speaks as House judiciary committee ranking member Doug Collins, R-Ga., listens at the meeting. Photo by Andrew Harnik/UPI
Rep. Donna Shalala, D-Fla., listens during the rules committee meeting. Photo by Andrew Harnik/UPI
House judiciary committee ranking member Doug Collins (L), R-Ga., speaks to a staff member before the rules meeting. The committee is made up of nine Democrats and four Republicans. Photo by Andrew Harnik/UPI
Most Popular
'Tool Box Killer' Lawrence Bittaker dies on death row
Democrats huddle, set rules for debate before impeachment vote
More than 700 historians call for Trump to be impeached
3 dead amid violent storms, tornado in Southeast U.S.
Mississippi man granted bail after Supreme Court ruled racial bias in his conviction
Latest News
'Real Housewives' star Robyn Dixon engaged to ex-husband
City worker dumpster dives to rescue lost wedding ring
Poverty, lack of social mobility, government distrust contribute to U.S. gun violence
6 executives out in shakeup at Bed Bath & Beyond
NASA approves final assembly for Lockheed's quiet, supersonic X-plane
