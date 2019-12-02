Sections
Log in
Top News
U.S. News
World News
Featured
Voices
Odd News
Entertainment
Movies
Music
TV
Sports
Soccer
NFL
NBA
MLB
Photos
News
Entertainment
Sports
Features
More
...
Defense
Featured
Science
Health
Video
Archive
Almanac
About
Feedback
Privacy Policy
About
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Search
Trending
Dunk denied
Fantasy football
Kelly Loeffler
Impeachment
Hezbollah
Christmas trees
Teen escapees
United Airbus
Bison hunt
Healthcare
Slideshow
Thumbnails
View all
Top News - US Photos
Updated: Dec. 4, 2019 at 2:04 PM
This week in Washington
(10 images)
The White House unveiled "The Spirit of America"
holiday decorations
and
impeachment hearings
continued on Capitol Hill against President Donald Trump among the highlights for the week of December 2, 2019, in Washington, D.C.
(
0
)
Slide show
Thumbnails
View all
Rep. Tom McClintock, R-Calif., attends a House Judiciary Committee on the impeachment of President Donald Trump
on Wednesday.
Photo by Saul Loeb/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
From left to right, law Professors Noah Feldman, Pamela S. Karlan, Michael Gerhardt and Jonathan Turley are sworn in to testify before the House Judiciary Committee. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Professor Jonathan Turley of the George Washington University Law School contended the case against Trump is "thin." Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks to the media following the weekly Senate luncheon on Tuesday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
McConnell takes questions from reporters. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks to the media following the Senate luncheons. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
House intelligence committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff
speaks to reporters
Tuesday about its report on the impeachment inquiry. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Most Popular
Impeachment: Legal experts differ on obstruction allegation
Police arrest 2 of 4 teens who escaped Nashville detention center
United inks deal to buy 50 Airbus planes
Christmas tree prices rise as supplies wane
Report: North Korea economy developing dramatically despite sanctions
Latest News
Lamar Jackson on breaking Michael Vick's rushing record: 'It'd be an honor'
Jimmy Carter released from hospital after urinary tract infection treatment
Trump to seek $250M in additional military aid for Ukraine
Indianapolis Colts' Marlon Mack returns to practice after two-week absence
George Zimmerman sues Trayvon Martin's family, prosecutors for $100M
Back to Article
/