Top News - US Photos
Updated: Nov. 25, 2019 at 3:27 PM
This week in Washington
(7 images)
The White House Christmas tree arrives and the Trumps welcome visits from a heroic dog and the prime minister of Bulgaria among the highlights of the week of November 25, 2019 in Washington, D.C.
Slide show
Thumbnails
View all
First lady Melania Trump receives the official White House Christmas tree on Monday. The douglas fir is from Mahantongo Valley Farms in Pitman, Pa. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
A horse-drawn carriage delivers the tree. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
President Donald Trump speaks to the media with visiting Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov prior to a meeting at the White House on Monday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
The president awaits Borissov's arrival. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Conan, a military working dog, visits the White House on Monday. Conan assisted in the raid that
killed Islamic State leader
Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and was awarded a medal by the president. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
From left, the president, Vice President Mike Pence, Conan's handler and Melania Trump visit with Conan. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Donald Trump speaks about Conan. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
