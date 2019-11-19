Gordon Sondland, U.S. ambassdor to the European Union, is sworn in to testify before the House Intelligence Committee impeachment hearings into President Donald Trump on Wednesday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, an expert on Eastern European affairs on the National Security Council, testifies on Tuesday. He told the panel he worried Trump's conduct in a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was "improper" and ill befitting the president of the United States. The call prompted a whistle-blower complaint that sparked the impeachment inquiry. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
Former State Department special envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker leaves during a break as he testifies on Tuesday. The hearings are looking into whether Trump used military aid as leverage to pressure Ukraine into investigations of his political challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
On Tuesday, Morrison recounted another conversation with Trump in which the president said there was no "quid pro quo" with Ukraine, but that the country must publicly announce the investigations of the Bidens. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI