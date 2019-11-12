The first public hearings were held in the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump and Turkish President Tayyip Recep Erdogan visited the White House among the highlights of the week in Washington, D.C., for November 11, 2019.
William Taylor (R), acting ambassador to Ukraine, testifies during the House House Intelligence Committee impeachment hearings on President Donald Trump's actions toward Ukraine on Wednesday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
A screen projects the record of a July 25 call between Trump and Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky during testimony. The impeachment inquiry was launched after a whistle-blower's complaint that alleges Trump requested help from Zelensky on this call to investigate political rival Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI