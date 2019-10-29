Kids go trick-or-treating at the White House. Congress grills Boeing's CEO about plane safety in the wake of two deadly crashes. Impeachment hearings continue on Capitol Hill. Those are among the highlights of the week in Washington, D.C., for October 28, 2019.
Catherine Croft, special adviser for Ukraine, arrives on Capitol Hill Wednesday to give a closed-door deposition in the impeachment inquirity into President Donald Trump's conduct. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI
Laura Cooper, deputy assistant secretary of defense for Russia, Ukraine, and Eurasia, arrives on Capitol Hill before attending a closed-door deposition in the impeachment probe. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI
Ivanka Trump, daughter and adviser to the president, participates in a meeting of the Interagency Task Force to Monitor and Combat Trafficking in Persons at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on Tuesday. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks to reporters following the Republicans' weekly policy luncheon in the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday. McConnell said he has not decided whether to hold a floor vote on a resolution condemning the House impeachment process. Photo by Pete Marovich/UPI