This week in Washington (18 images)

President Donald Trump sought to ban non-tobacco-flavored vaping products, fired national security adviser John Bolton and spoke at an HBCU convention; migrants who are recipients of a medical exemption program spoke to Congress; lawmakers observed the anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks; members of Congress discussed gun legislation; the Trump administration signed an executive order on terrorism; lawmakers attended an event marking the 400 years since enslaved Africans were brought to America; and Trump presented a Public Safety Officer Medal of Valor to Dayton, Ohio, police officers the week of August 9, 2019, in Washington, D.C.