Sections
Log in
Top News
U.S. News
World News
Featured
Voices
Odd News
Entertainment
Movies
Music
TV
Sports
Soccer
NFL
NBA
MLB
Photos
News
Entertainment
Sports
Features
Archives
More
...
Defense
Featured
Science
Health
Archive
Almanac
About
Feedback
About
Feedback
Search
Trending
BTS
British ambassador
Ziklag
Saturn's rings
Cruise ship death
Seized cash
Astronaut flight
Famous birthdays
Wife-carrying
Doomed sub
Slideshow
Thumbnails
View all
Top News - US Photos
Updated: July 9, 2019 at 2:14 PM
This week in Washington
(9 images)
President Donald Trump meets with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani in the Oval Office of the White House and delivers a speech on environmental policies the week of July 8, 2019, in Washington, D.C.
(
0
)
Slide show
Thumbnails
View all
President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani in the Oval Office at the White House on Tuesday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Trump greets Al-Thani on arrival at the White House. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Trump speaks during a dinner hosted by the Secretary of the Treasury in honor of Al Thani on Monday. Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (L) and Al Thani walk into the Treasury Department for a dinner on Monday. Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Trump delivers remarks on environmental policy. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
The president's daughter and adviser Ivanka Trump attends the event. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler speaks alongside Trump. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Most Popular
Indiana toddler falls to death on cruise ship in Puerto Rico
BTS breaks music sales record in Japan
Ryan Reynolds joins Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot in 'Red Notice'
Trump: U.S. will no longer deal with British ambassador
CBP: $3.7M seized from abandoned boat in Puerto Rico
Latest News
Alligator with soccer ball stuck in mouth rescued in South Carolina
Luke Bryan's Farm Tour to feature Cole Swindell, Mitchell Tenpenny
Monsta X to perform at iHeartRadio Music Festival 2019
Serena Williams apologizes to Naomi Osaka for actions in 2018 U.S. Open
'The Society': Netflix renews drama series for Season 2
Back to Article
/