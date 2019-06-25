President Donald Trump signs three executive orders to address affordable housing, transparency in healthcare costs and to issue sanctions on Iranian officials the week of June 24, 2019 in Washington, D.C.
President Donald Trump signs an executive order establishing a White House council on "Eliminating Regulatory Barriers to Affordable Housing" in the Oval Office at the White House on Tuesday. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI
Trump speaks alongside medical professionals and patients before signing the "Improving Price and Quality Transparency in American Healthcare to Put Patients First" executive order on Monday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
Trump, joined by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (L) and Vice President Mike Pence, speaks as he signs an executive order for additional sanctions against Iran and its leadership, in the Oval Office at the White House. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI