The House Transportation Subcommittee heard testimony on the Boeing 737 Max safety; former adviser to President Donald Trump Hope Hicks testified in a closed-door interview before the House Judiciary Committee; and Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, voted for the 7,000th consecutive time in her career the week of June 17, 2019 in Washington, D.C.
Hearing attendees hold a sign honoring the victims of the Ethiopian Airlines 302 crash during a House Transportation Subcommittee hearing on the Boeing 737 Max on Capitol Hill on Wednesday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
Hope Hicks, longtime adviser to President Donald Trump, arrives for a closed-door interview before the House Judiciary Committee regarding the Trump campaign's actions and Russian interference in the 2016 election campaign. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI