Comedian Jon Stewart and first responders from the 9/11 terrorist attacks testified during a hearing on reauthorizing the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund.
Comedian Jon Stewart (R) makes remarks as New York Police Department Detective Luis Alvarez (L) listens during a hearing on the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund on Capitol Hill on Tuesday. First responders and survivors advocated for the reauthorization of funding for survivors' healthcare and other needs. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI
"What an incredible metaphor this room is for the entire process that getting healthcare and benefits for 9/11 first responders has come to. Behind me, a filled room of 9/11 first respondersâ€”and in front of me, a nearly empty Congress," Stewart said. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI