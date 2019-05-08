The House Judiciary Committee debates holding Attorney General William Barr in contempt for refusing to testify on the Mueller report; first lady Melania Trump hosts a celebration of the first anniversary of her "Be Best" initiative; and President Donald Trump honors golfer Tiger Woods with the Presidential Medal of Freedom the week of May 6, 2019, in Washington, D.C.
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler of New York reviews paperwork on Capitol Hill on Wednesday. The committee is hearing recommendations to hold Attorney General William P. Barr in contempt for refusing to appear to testify on special counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russian interference in the 2016 election. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI