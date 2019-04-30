Activists and members of Congress host a rally in support of Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., House Democrats meet with President Donald Trump on infrastructure and NCAA Women's Basketball champions the Baylor Lady Bears visit the White House the week of April 29, 2019 in Washington, D.C.
Rep. Ilhan Omar (L), D-Minn., makes remarks as 1960s activist and college professor Angela Davis, second from right, applauds, during a rally on the Washington Mall on Tuesday. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI
Acting Dept. of Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan listens to opening statements prior to testifying before a House subcommittee of the House Appropriations Committee. The panel heard testimony on the DHS FY2020 budget. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (L), D-Calif., and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer of New York talk with reporters outside the West Wing of the White House after meeting Trump on Tuesday about a $2 trillion infrastructure package. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI