President Donald Trump meets with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and Attorney General William Barr testifies to a House appropriations subcommittee the week of April 8, 2019, in Washington, D.C.
Supporters of former Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi protest near the Blair House, where present Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi is staying after meeting with President Donald Trump nearby at the White House on Tuesday. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI
Attorney General William Barr arrives to testify about the Justice Department's budget before the House Appropriations Committee's Commerce, Justice, Science and Related Agencies Subcommittee on Capitol Hill. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI
Barr promised lawmakers Tuesday he will release the full report by special counsel Robert Mueller by next week, with color-coded redactions that describe why some passages are kept confidential. Appeals for the entire report, which is nearly 400 pages long, came almost immediately after Barr issued a four-page summary of the investigation late last month. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI