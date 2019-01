President Donald Trump (C) speaks during a roundtable discussion on fair and honest pricing in healthcare, at the White House on Wednesday. The administration said patients rarely know the cost of their care upon admission to hospitals and clinics. As of January 1, a new federal law requires all medical centers to publish a list of all standard charges for hospital items and services and update it once a year, based on a provision in the Affordable Care Act that hadn't been previously enforced. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI