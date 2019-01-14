Attorney General nominee William Barr testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee, the national college football champion Clemson Tigers visit the White House and Washington is covered in snow as the government shutdown continues the week of January 14, 2019, in Washington, D.C.
Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin speaks with reporters as he departs the Republican policy luncheon on Capitol Hill on Tuesday. Mnuchin was on Capitol Hill to discuss Russian sanctions. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky speaks to reporters following the Republican policy luncheon. McConnell spoke about the government shutdown, funding for President Donald Trump's border wall proposal and Russian sanctions. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
Attorney General nominee William Barr is sworn in to testify in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee on the first day of his confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill on Tuesday. Barr will face questions regarding the use of presidential executive power and the Russian probe by the Justice Department into the 2016 presidential election. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI