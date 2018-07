License photo | Permalink

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks at the press conference on plans to block Kavanugh's confirmation. "If we can prove to the American people, which I believe is truly the case, that this nominee will lead to a court that repeals women's reproductive freedom, repeals ACA with its protections for pre-existing conditions, we will get a majority of the Senate to vote for it," Schumer told CBS News. "If we can make that case, we will get a majority." Photo by Anna Moneymaker/UPI