This week in Washington (16 images)

President Donald Trump hosts a picnic for military families for Fourth of July celebrations and famous performers participate in the Capitol Fourth concert the week of July 2, 2018, in Washington, D.C.
Updated: July 5, 2018 at 11:32 AM
Fourth of July fireworks explode above the Lincoln Memorial, Washington Monument and the U.S. Capitol as part of the nation's celebration of independence on Wednesday. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI
Fireworks explode above the Lincoln Memorial. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI
Guests watch President Donald Trump's address on the South Lawn of the White House before the fireworks display. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI
Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump attend a picnic for military families. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI
The Trumps descend the stairs to join the picnic. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI
Guests arrive for a picnic on the South Lawn. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI
Military families celebrate the Fourth of July on the South Lawn. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI
