President Donald Trump awards a posthumous Medal of Honor to Army First Lt. Garlin M. Conner and hosts King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein and Queen Rania Al Abdullah of Jordan and President of Portugal Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa at the White House the week of June 25, 2018, in Washington, D.C.
Updated: June 29, 2018 at 2:58 PM
President Donald Trump delivers remarks celebrating the six month anniversary of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act at the White House on Friday. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI
Trump greets guests before delivering remarks. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI
Secretary of Labor Alex Acosta waves before Trump's remarks. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI
President Donald Trump meets with Portugal President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa in the Oval Office at the White House on Wednesday. Photo by Alex Edelman/UPI
Trump makes remarks at a "Face-to-Face With Our Future" event at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building next to the White House. The event was was with young Americans learning and excelling in various professions. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI
A military aid holds the Medal of Honor President Donald Trump posthumously awarded to Army First Lt. Garlin M. Conner, before presenting it to his widow, Pauline Lyda Wells Conner, during a ceremony in the East Room at the White House on Tuesday. Conner, a native of Kentucky, is being honored for his heroic actions during combat in World War II. Conner's other awards include the Distinguished Service Cross, four silver star medals, a bronze star and three Purple Hearts for injuries suffered in combat. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
President Donald Trump stands with Pauline Lyda Wells Conner during the ceremony. "Murl embodied the pure, patriotic love that builds and sustains a nation," Trump said. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
