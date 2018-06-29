License photo | Permalink

A military aid holds the Medal of Honor President Donald Trump posthumously awarded to Army First Lt. Garlin M. Conner, before presenting it to his widow, Pauline Lyda Wells Conner, during a ceremony in the East Room at the White House on Tuesday. Conner, a native of Kentucky, is being honored for his heroic actions during combat in World War II. Conner's other awards include the Distinguished Service Cross, four silver star medals, a bronze star and three Purple Hearts for injuries suffered in combat. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI