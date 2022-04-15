The White House Easter Egg Roll through the years(21 images)
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will bring back the annual White House Easter Egg Roll for the first time in three years on Monday after a pandemic hiatus. The tradition was started 1878 during President Rutherford B. Hayes' administration. Here's a look back at the history of the event.
Actress Cathy Lee Crosby and Redskins’ quarterback Joe Theismann sign Easter eggs during the annual White House Easter egg roll on the White House lawn on April 8, 1985. Photo by Betsy Perdue/UPI