Top News - US Photos
Updated: April 15, 2022 at 3:43 PM

The White House Easter Egg Roll through the years(21 images)

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will bring back the annual White House Easter Egg Roll for the first time in three years on Monday after a pandemic hiatus. The tradition was started 1878 during President Rutherford B. Hayes' administration. Here's a look back at the history of the event.

Actress Cathy Lee Crosby and Redskins’ quarterback Joe Theismann sign Easter eggs during the annual White House Easter egg roll on the White House lawn on April 8, 1985. Photo by Betsy Perdue/UPI
President Bill Clinton shakes hands with three life-size Easter bunnies, with first lady Hillary Rodham Clinton on April 5, 1999. Photo by Ian Wagreich/UPI
Children participate in an interactive Internet demonstration at the 1999 event. Apple had 50 of iMac computers set up for children to email Bill Clinton. Photo by John Harrington/White House
Hard-boiled eggs sit wet, waiting to be used for the races in 2005. Photo by
Michael Kleinfeld/UPI
